ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emily Bosch’s husband is working the Navy recruiting tent at the Lilac Festival. As a military spouse and mother, she knows soaking up moments just like this truly matters.

“The best part is the weather, our community, we love the flowers, obviously I had to enjoy some fresh lemonade and a cheese steak, I got to enjoy it with my family, it was wonderful,” she said.

Navy spouse Emily Bosch

Backing up to that fresh lemonade, here is the stamp of approval from her boy, Jack: “The lemonade right next to us is the best lemonade I’ve ever had,” he said with a giant grin.

And for $10 bucks a serving, it better be. Emily also spoke of cheese steak, and yes there’s that — but so much more that will no doubt boost your calorie and cholesterol count.

Fried Oreos, gyros, corn dogs… what else am I missing?

“Kettle Corn,” said Flynn Herrin, detailing both the salty and sweet nature of the treat.

“The FRIED DOUGH!” yelled Ceniyah, but hold on, she has more. “Probably the loaded bacon and cheese fries. And the FRIED DOUGH!” she said, really driving home the point on her love for fried dough.

But AJ’s go-to food… just isn’t here. “My favorite food is my mama’s tuna salad. My mama makes some good tuna salad, boy,” he said.

And with his mama’s tuna salad out of reach, he’s making other plans. “I don’t think I’m going to eat here,” with his companion exclaiming she was cooking Friday night at home.

AJ said the food at the fest doesn’t compare to his mom’s tuna salad

Now, Shaina Sidoti you might remember her from our story ‘Love at First Truck’ a couple of years ago. If your body needs a break from all the grease and sugar, find her ‘Effortlessly Healthy‘ food truck.

“I think it’s awesome that there’s genuinely healthy and — deliciously healthy– option at a festival. I cover gluten-free, dairy-free, if you are vegetarian, if you are vegan,” she said.

Sidoti said if you skip her truck and go for the other stuff, there’s a simple trick to keep the pounds away. “I think if you want to splurge, go ahead and splurge, but just move. Like, walk,” she said.

Shaina Sidoti with ‘Effortlessly Healthy’

And with so much to see, that’s not a problem. There’s also a health and wellness weekend, that starts Saturday, and the following weekend are the 5k and 10k races. So, ways to move and keep yourself in check as you taste the pleasures of the 125th Lilac Festival. The festival runs every day for the next nine days from 10:30 to 8:30.