ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday the 13th will bring us into the second Lilac Festival weekend, and while that date may be spooky, the weather will not.

Friday will be another day of sunshine and temperatures getting into the low 80s at Highland Park. Expect the lilacs to be nearing peak bloom.

The weekend days will be a different story.

While most of Saturday will be dry, we can’t rule out an isolated pop up storm in the afternoon.

Saturday

Saturday will be a bit more tricky. Added moisture and some extra instability thanks to a broad cutoff low-pressure system to the south will mean a few afternoon thunderstorms.

These may brush by the festival, but most of the day will be dry and warm with temperatures again getting to the 80s. The concert Saturday night will be warm as temperatures very slowly fall back into the 70s and 60s.

This forecast model depicts a completely dry Sunday morning that may even feature some sun.

SUNDAY:

A cold front from the west will approach on Sunday and begin to strengthen east of Rochester. This means there is a dry morning, but rain showers are going to be possible in the afternoon.

Models are starting to trend later with this frontal passage, so that would mean rain focuses in the overnight through Monday morning.

This model is very telling as to weekend rain potential. Scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday won't add up to much as many towns get missed. Mornings are dry, and most of both afternoons feature a lot of dry time as well. pic.twitter.com/op0C1xor6r — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) May 12, 2022

While it will be important to keep an eye to the sky for both days, there will be lengthy dry periods. The most assured prediction would be heat and humidity that is likely featured both days.