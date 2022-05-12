ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday the 13th will bring us into the second Lilac Festival weekend, and while that date may be spooky, the weather will not.
Friday will be another day of sunshine and temperatures getting into the low 80s at Highland Park. Expect the lilacs to be nearing peak bloom.
The weekend days will be a different story.
Saturday
Saturday will be a bit more tricky. Added moisture and some extra instability thanks to a broad cutoff low-pressure system to the south will mean a few afternoon thunderstorms.
These may brush by the festival, but most of the day will be dry and warm with temperatures again getting to the 80s. The concert Saturday night will be warm as temperatures very slowly fall back into the 70s and 60s.
SUNDAY:
A cold front from the west will approach on Sunday and begin to strengthen east of Rochester. This means there is a dry morning, but rain showers are going to be possible in the afternoon.
Models are starting to trend later with this frontal passage, so that would mean rain focuses in the overnight through Monday morning.
While it will be important to keep an eye to the sky for both days, there will be lengthy dry periods. The most assured prediction would be heat and humidity that is likely featured both days.