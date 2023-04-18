ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the 125th annual Rochester Lilac Festival less than a month away, the community has a new opportunity to contribute.

This year’s festival theme is “Partners with a Purpose,” where festival organizers will recognize the work done by their business partners.

Donors can now give to an art installation, getting a flower to add to a “Giving Garden” with any contribution.

“This partnership makes it possible for those businesses to give back to our community, often a local charity or not-for-profit,” said festival organizer Jenny LoMaglio. “This is a cycle of giving that the Lilac Festival team is proud to champion.”

The Lilac Festival said 100 percent of the donations will go toward participating charities, including Lollypop Farm, the People’s Pantry of Rochester, and the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund.