ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When lilacs bloom, it’s suddenly Spring. Although we’re not quite there yet, the 2022 Lilac Festival in Rochester is in close sight.

On Monday, organizers from the Rochester Lilac Festival announced two new events coming for the 2022 event as well as returning favorites such as the Lilac Parade, with tickets available for sale now.

The 124th annual Lilac Fest at Highland Park will follow a three-weekend format and take place across the weekends of May 6-8, May 12-15 and May 19-22.

Those who love exercise and the feeling of fresh air will love what’s new in store for 2022: The “Health & Wellness Experience.” The event will feature fitness classes led by eight local fitness studios. Participants will be able to choose from outdoor classes including rowing, cycling, yoga, Zumba, tai chi and more.

Registration for the event is necessary and can be accessed at the event’s homepage.

In addition to the various fitness classes, an adjacent expo will spread across the festival’s 12,000 square foot tent featuring vendors showcasing health and wellness products and services.

Returning after a two-year hiatus is the Lilac Parade. More than 20 marching bands, dancers, costumed characters and the popular Damascus mini cars are scheduled for their comeback on Saturday, May 7.

Also back for 2022 are festival favorites including ‘Art in the Park,’ ‘The Lilac Run’ and more:

Art in the Park: Reservoir Avenue will welcome back artisans from around the country this year to sell their handcrafted jewelry, art, and clothing creations during this juried annual event on May 7 and 8.

Kid’s Zone: This year’s returning family-friendly amusement park section will feature outdoor attractions from rides and bounce houses to midway games plus more.

Craft Beer Expo: Back with new features in 2022, the Craft Beer Expo will feature lawn games, a Lilac Craft Beer Expo Award, and an expanded footprint. VIP and General Admission tickets are on sale now.

Wine Tasting Expo: Wine samples from NY wineries, bottles for purchase, and a wine valet to hold your bottles until you’re ready to head home and enjoy.

The Lilac Run 5K, 10K & Donut Dash: The races are back running with live and virtual options for 2022. Proceeds will again benefit the Champion Academy Extreme Mentoring & Empowerment Initiative (Champion Academy), a trauma-responsive mentoring program providing urban teens in poverty critical accountability and support.

Recipe 21 VIP High Spot: This truly elevated ticketed experience will get you private bathrooms, chair massage, front stage access and a full cash bar from Recipe 21.

Garden Battles supported by Ranger Ready: Media teams go head-to-head in a planting battle — cheer on your favorite tv or radio personality while they break a sweat raising money for their favorite charity.

For a full list of events, tickets and dates for this year’s Lilac Festical, visit www.rochesterevents.com.

Organizers of the 2022 Rochester Lilac Festival say they are working with local and state officials to determine the event’s final COVID-19 guidelines.

All updated information regarding safety protocols will be made available on the Rochester Events website.

Lilac Festival’s returned in 2021 as one of the first local, large-scale community events to return amid the pandemic, and by adopting the three-weekend format, organizers say it is the largest, 11-day free festival in the United States. The festival draws more than 500,000 visitors annually, according to organizers.