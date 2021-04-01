Lilac Festival organizers to announce event details, COVID-19 safety plans at 10:30 a.m.

Editor’s note: The press conference will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lilac Festival organizers are scheduled to hold a press conference on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to provide details on this year’s even and announce the COVID-19 protocols during the festival.

The press conference will include:

Unveiling of the 2021 festival poster

Information about returning and new activities

COVID safety information

New vendors and charitable partnerships

Full list of food & drink merchants

The festival will take place over three consecutive weekends in May:

May 7 – 9

May 14 – 16

May 21 – 23

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Deputy Mayor of Rochester James Smith, President & CEO of Visit Rochester Don Jeffries, Festival Producer Jeff Springut, Monroe County Parks Director Patrick Meredith, VP & Director of Marketing for Presenting Sponsor Five Star Bank Laura Marlowe and Poster Artist Lisa Robinson will be in attendance.

This year’s event will not feature live music.

Beginning April 2, event and arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33% capacity for up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors in New York state. With attendee testing, capacity increases to 150 people indoor, 500 people outdoor — with distancing and face covering requirements.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates s they become available.