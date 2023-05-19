ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a special garden set up at the Lilac Festival this year that raises money for local charities by having people hang flowers after donating.

It’s called the Giving Garden and the theme behind the cause is Partners with a Purpose. Meaning those who help sponsor the Lilac Festival chose local charities and non-profits, and the garden money will go to at the end of the festival.

When passing the Giving Garden near the South and Highland Ave. entrance, the growing wall of flowers symbolizing how many people have already donated was inspiring more people to join its cause.

“Having a lot of people donate feels good because you’re not alone,” Eny Harvey told us as she hung up her flower. “When you think you only contributed $2 but in this case 100 people donated $2 so it feels good.”

The charities benefiting from the garden include 490 Farmers, Lollypop Farm, St. Peter’s Kitchen, 585 Hub, People’s Pantry, and Beyond the Sanctuary. Donations could be made online by scanning the board’s bar code, or cash at the Savers Thrift Store tent.

“To help raise money everyone gets a flower to put into the wall to show that we’re growing as a community,” Charles Frankenberger, Savers Community Donation Outreach Center Manager said. “And we’re giving back. We wanted to expand off that and do a fun photo opportunity coming through. It really shows people you’re not just donating; you’re actually making an impact. Every day I’ve been here seeing the garden grow, it’s been really great people care.”

“I think it’s beautiful because you make a little difference,” Jessica Hart who’s visiting from Connecticut added. “And you get to add a little beauty to this nice wall. I think it’s a nice little sentiment of creating beauty.”

Since the start of the festival, the Giving Garden has raised more than $600. By the end of the weekend, organizers will evenly distribute the money to each local charity. And hope the entire wall by then will be covered in flowers.

“I hope that my donation helps people with disabilities, young people, or anyone that’s having a hard time,” Jason Skiff Jr. of Rochester said.

“I really like Lollypop Farm and People’s Pantry,” Harvey told us. “I’m always for stuff with giving back to the community and helping fight poverty and hunger in the Rochester area.”

The Giving Garden will be up all through the end of the Lilac Festival Sunday night. In-person, you’re welcome to donate in any amount possible to receive a flower to hang on the wall. You can also receive free prizes from Savers Thrift Store while there.