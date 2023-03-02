ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The musical lineup for the 125th Rochester Lilac Festival was announced Thursday.

Headliners and supporting acts will perform for free throughout the festival, which runs from May 12 to May 21. This marks the return of the festival’s daily schedule, after opening weekends only in 2022 and 2021.

Supporting Talent Headliner May 12 Sneezy, Personal Blend Special Guest (TBA) May 13 MoChester, Shine Zac Brown Tribute Band May 14 Sofrito, BB Dang The Iguanas, The Seven Wonders May 15 Big Blue House, Public Water Supply Mikaela Davis May 16 Organ Fairchild, Digglers Bridge The Sam Grisman Project May 17 Inside Out, Root Shock Blue Sky Brothers May 18 Mothership, Stunt Double Almost Queen May 19 Steve Grills & The Roadmasters The FOUNDERS of Roomful of Blues,

The Record Company May 20 Hello City, The Medicinals Shamarr Allen, Big Eyed Phish May 21 Head to the Roots, Vintage Pistol, Judah, Workingman’s Dead Into the Now

“This year’s artists are a true showcase of the breadth and wealth of talent that Western and Upstate New York has to offer,” Lilac Festival Producer Jeff Springut said in a statement released Thursday. “The Festival is known for showcasing performers on their way to the top, and this year’s line-up continues that tradition with exciting up-and-coming artists, as well as a sprinkling of national touring headliners.”

Admission and concerts are free, with no tickets required. VIP tickets (starting $35) include access to tent and outdoor lounge areas, a private cash bar, private restrooms, and more.

The Monday, May 15 event will be a benefit concert for 490 Farmers. VIP tickets for that night only will begin at $4.90.

Click here for more information about the bands. ASL interpreters will be present for each headlining act.