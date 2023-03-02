ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The musical lineup for the 125th Rochester Lilac Festival was announced Thursday.

Headliners and supporting acts will perform for free throughout the festival, which runs from May 12 to May 21. This marks the return of the festival’s daily schedule, after opening weekends only in 2022 and 2021.

Supporting TalentHeadliner
May 12Sneezy, Personal BlendSpecial Guest (TBA)
May 13MoChester, ShineZac Brown Tribute Band
May 14Sofrito, BB DangThe Iguanas, The Seven Wonders
May 15Big Blue House, Public Water SupplyMikaela Davis
May 16Organ Fairchild, Digglers BridgeThe Sam Grisman Project
May 17Inside Out, Root ShockBlue Sky Brothers
May 18Mothership, Stunt DoubleAlmost Queen
May 19Steve Grills & The RoadmastersThe FOUNDERS of Roomful of Blues, 
The Record Company
May 20Hello City, The MedicinalsShamarr Allen, Big Eyed Phish
May 21Head to the Roots, Vintage Pistol, Judah, Workingman’s DeadInto the Now

“This year’s artists are a true showcase of the breadth and wealth of talent that Western and Upstate New York has to offer,” Lilac Festival Producer Jeff Springut said in a statement released Thursday. “The Festival is known for showcasing performers on their way to the top, and this year’s line-up continues that tradition with exciting up-and-coming artists, as well as a sprinkling of national touring headliners.”

Admission and concerts are free, with no tickets required. VIP tickets (starting $35) include access to tent and outdoor lounge areas, a private cash bar, private restrooms, and more.

The Monday, May 15 event will be a benefit concert for 490 Farmers. VIP tickets for that night only will begin at $4.90.

Click here for more information about the bands. ASL interpreters will be present for each headlining act.