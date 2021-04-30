Lilac Festival adds Rochester native Mikaela Davis to new bistro’s live music lineup

Mikaela Davis and Southern Star performing at the 2019 Lilac Festival in Rochester, New York (News 8 WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A familiar face is returning to the Lilac Festival this year.

Mikaela Davis and Southern Star will perform two live concerts at the Lilac Bistro on Friday, May 21 at 4 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The hometown harpist and her band last played the Lilac Festival in 2019.

Tickets for the shows are available now online.

Before the pandemic, Davis was a rising star among local musicians. In 2019, she sat in on the final set of the Lock’n Festival with Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead.

The Lilac Bistro Live Music Bistro and Cafe is new this year, and takes place under the festival’s Special Events Tent in a socially distanced format. No individual seats will be sold, but only tables of four and six.

Festival organizers say each experience package can be customized to the preferences of your table. This also comes with your choice of a sharing plate, created to serve the number of people at your table. You may also add on beer buckets, wine or extra food for an additional cost.

The festival will take place over three consecutive weekends in May:

May 7 – 9

May 14 – 16

May 21 – 23

More information, tickets, and registrations for this year’s Lilac Festival events: