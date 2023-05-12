Editor’s Note: The following press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 10:00 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today is the first day of this year’s Rochester Lilac Festival — and the event will kick off with an opening ceremony from festival organizers and Monroe County leaders.

The press conference will feature speeches from producer Jeff Springut, County Executive Adam Bello, and the CEO of Visit Rochester Don Jeffries.

In addition, the opening ceremony will also feature the time-honored tradition of unveiling this year’s Lilac Festival poster.

The poster from the previous Lilac Festival. You can view all Lilac Festival posters from as far back as 2013 on the website’s merchandise page (Photo/Rochester Lilac Festival)

The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning. After the ceremony, the festival will then open to the public at 10:30 a.m.

