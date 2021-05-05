Lilac fest announces two benefit concerts performed by ROC Star Academy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Lilac Festival announced two benefit concerts performed by the ROC Star Academy.

The ROC Star Academy is comprised of 11- to 21-year-old aspiring young musicians who participate in year-round coaching by professional musicians and perform across Rochester. A total of 10 bands will take the stage, five per show.

The concerts will that will take place in the Special Events Tent on Saturday, May 15 and Saturday, May 22 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, in accordance with New York State mandated COVID-19 safety requirements.

Food and beverages from local vendors will be available for purchase.

Roc Star Academy was founded by local musician, songwriter and producer Elvio Fernandes — best known for his work as a keyboardist, rhythm guitarist and vocalist for Daughtry. The concerts will benefit the Champion Academy.

Ticket price, regardless of table size is just $1, with the option to add an additional donation of your choice. 100% of proceeds from both shows will go towards scholarships for aspiring young musicians at the Champion Academy to attend Elvio’s Camp Roc summer program in July. Champion Academy, founded by famed local Super Bowl Champion and entrepreneur Roland Williams, is a local organization helping urban teens in poverty overcome traumatic experiences and use them as fuel to drive their improvement as students, citizens and future professionals.

“I’ve always felt that giving back is one of the most important and impactful things you can do,” Fernandes said in a statement. “I am honored to support this iconic event and look forward to working with the Champion Academy by giving those who are less fortunate an opportunity to pursue their musical interests through the ROC Star Academy.”

Tickets are now available here. Seating is limited to approximately 300 per show with online only pre-registration. As with all indoor Rochester Lilac Festival events this year, tickets will be sold in the form of set tables for four or six, for compliance with social distancing requirements.

20 tickets per show have also been donated to The Champion Academy, so students interested in music and the arts can see other aspiring young musicians perform, with the goal of furthering their interest in the industry.