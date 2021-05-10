First weekend of Lilac Festival deemed success by organizers: ‘People had a ball’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many people are already looking forward to the second weekend of the lilac festival — after its successful first weekend. Despite small changes to adhere to pandemic safety guidelines, festival organizers said kickoff weekend was a success.

Producer Jeff Springut said it’s great to see people out again.

“The flowers are in bloom, the kids had a good time at the kid zone, our Craft beer Expo sold out on Saturday and we actually added a second Craft Beer Expo with all new beers this coming Saturday,” he said.

This year’s new addition, the Lilac Bistro tent was full of people enjoying live music, food, and drinks. Tickets can be purchased in groups of 4, 5, or 6 and each ticket reserves a table.

“They were singing, they had good beer and good food, and they were with good friends what more can you ask for? That’s what the festival is all about.”

Springut also said everyone was being safe by wearing their masks and distancing from others. He also said there will be a pop up vaccine clinic the next two weekends both Saturday and Sunday.

“We want to set a record at the Lilac Festival for the number of vaccines because we want our community to get vaccinated and everybody get healthy and stay healthy so we can get back to normal.”

He also said there is a benefit concert this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. It will raise money for Champion Academy and proceeds will be used to send kids to music camp. Those tickets are just $1 per table or whatever you can afford to give.