ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the theme for this year’s Lilac Festival parade.

This year, the festival will feature the Unity parade – and the Big Sing – a new event hosting 200 gospel singers from across Monroe County.

“What better way is there to celebrate coming together again than the Unity Parade at the Lilac Festival?” said Bello. “Following the Unity Parade, the Big Sing brings 200 gospel singers from all over Monroe County to not just perform — but lead festival goers in a huge singalong. We begin our next 200 years all singing from the same hymnal! Thank you to Wegmans for presenting these unity events and to all who made this happen.”

They will be performing directly after the parade where the festival is taking place in Highland Park.

“As mentioned, the Lilac Unity Parade and the “Big Sing” will both celebrate 200 years of Monroe County. During the first two weekends of the festival Saturday May 7th. This event is brought to us by none other than the Rochester favorite, Wegmans,” Jenny Lomaglio with Rochester Events said. The entire festival will be reason to celebrate more. The Rochester Lilac Festival celebrates the blooming of the largest collection of lilacs in North America and is the largest free festival of its kind in the country.”

Highland Park was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, and is home to the largest collection of lilacs in North America.

The annual festival celebrates the blooming of the lilacs, along with free national music headliners, food, drink, arts and crafts, a 5k/10k race and many more activities and events.

The first day of Lilac Festival is Friday, May 6th.

