Woman creates ‘Marriage Retreat in a Box’ to address the pandemic’s toll on relationships

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A business owner has co-founded a tool to address the pandemic’s toll on marriage.

“I’ve seen my husband more in this last year than I’ve seen him in the decades that we’ve been together, and I love that and it’s created challenges for all of us,” said Dr. Corey Jamison, CEO of Corey Jamison Consulting.

She says it’s time for all couples to get a relationship reboot. The mom of seven says her DIY Marriage Retreat in a Box will help couples slow down and listen to each other on money matters, building trust, resolving conflict, and much more.

She says a crisis like COVID-19 can embolden those who need to make a choice in their relationships, which could lead to a post-pandemic spike in divorce rates. But other couples just need to reconnect. She provided three suggestions — the first is to always greet one another.

“When my husband comes home or when I come home, we run to the door, we’re ridiculous, we run to the door, ‘I’m so glad to see you, how was your day?’ We make an effort to send that signal that says, ‘while you were away, my person, I missed you and I’m glad you’re back.’ The other is really taking a minute to look in each other’s eyes. We go through the day and we forget to look at each other. The last thing that I always recommend is to ask frequently, ‘what can I be doing today that really lifts you up?’” she said.

Jamison says the Retreat in a Box is not a replacement for marital counseling or therapy but a chance to slow down and see each other in a new and different light.