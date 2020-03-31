How to save electricity at home and lower your utility bills

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Open For Business

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

How to save electricity at home and lower your utility bills

Lifestyle

“I think we get set in our ways of how we like to run things, so we may not think about them."

by: JuYeon Kim

Posted: / Updated:

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) — With more people working, studying and playing from home, households are seeing a spike in their electricity bills. But experts say from the way we keep cool, to the time of day we do our laundry, they are all habits we can change. Being conscious about the choices we make may just save your wallet from emptying out.

“I think we get set in our ways of how we like to run things, so we may not think about them,” said Reliant Energy’s Principal of Emerging Technologies, Wayne Morrison.

With spring and summer just around the corner, Morrison says the biggest culprit is your air conditioner.

“If you look at your thermostat, you want to have that in the “Auto” position, not the “On” position, so you save that run time on the air conditioning unit,” explained Morrison.

Any temperature below 78 degrees can increase your bill by 7% per degree. This is why experts advise you to turn your ceiling fans on instead.

“You want to run those in a counter-clockwise position. That’ll give you the windchill effect, so you feel cooler. And you can adjust the temperature, and save energy on your air conditioning.”

You can also save additional dollars by following these steps:

  • Close the blinds during the hottest part of the day 
  • Do your laundry either in the morning or late at night
  • Make sure your air conditioner filter is cleaned out
  • Use the microwave or a slow cooker instead of the oven
  • Switch out incandescent lights with LED lights
  • Run your dishwasher fewer times by fully loading up the rack every cycle

Morrison says while it may defer from household to household, following these tips could decrease your bill by 5 to 10 percent.

For more tips on how to save energy in your home, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss