Local colleges offer services as anxiety grows among students during pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — May is mental health awareness month, and health care professionals say it’s especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Don’t feel like you have to go through this in isolation,” Dr. Aubrey Zamiara said, the director of MCC’s Counseling Center and Disability Services.

“It’s interesting because we’re talking about social distancing but it doesn’t mean we need to be isolated it just means we need to be creative right now. I think that’s the most important thing asking for help.”

Mental health professionals from SUNY Brockport and Monroe Community College said they’re experiencing an uptick in students seeking mental health services. Some of the students are struggling with isolation, anxiety and anxiety and uncertainty right now because of the pandemic.

The SUNY Student Mental Health and Wellness Task Force is amplifying their mental health services to respond quickly to students’ needs. They have turned to teletherapy and live virtual events, which replace many formerly on-campus activities. Students can still notify their office and make in person appointments or meet a counselor through a secure video conferencing.

“We do live broadcast if you will once every couple weeks. We talk about a different topic related to health and wellness. Students can sign in to that and chat with us if they need to just in an informal kind of way or they can just talk to a counselor,” Darlene Schmitt said, associate director of the Counseling Center at SUNY Brockport. “We’re just meeting them where they’re at and helping as much as we can at their home. I know situations can be difficult right now, we’re still here trying to meet the need. And we plan on continuing to do so.”

The American College Health Association reports, even before the pandemic, more than 60% of U.S. college students reported experiencing overwhelming anxiety. Now those anxieties have escalated as students transition to remote learning, spend their days cooped up at home and experience job loss.

“Even for me as a student it is very difficult at this time,” Stephanie Guilin, student trustee at MCC said.

“So just practicing meditation and prayer trying to read a little more, trying to navigate through who I am and my life and where I want to be perhaps in the next five years, just setting these plans and goals. I mean nothing is exact right but just doing things that keep me focus.”

Recognizing Distress — A Self-Help Checklist:

Increased anxiety, worry, fear, and feelings of being overwhelmed.

Depressive symptoms that persist and/or intensify.

Inability to focus or concentrate accompanied by decreased academic performance.

A feeling of hopelessness and/or a paralyzing fear about the future.

Sudden anger and disruptive behaviors or noticeable changes in personality.

Sleep difficulties.

Excessive crying.

Isolating or withdrawing from others.

Unhealthy coping (increased alcohol or drug use, engaging in risky/impulsive behaviors).

