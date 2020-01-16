Make this the year you stop wasting food (and money)

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2019, file photo a worker stocks a produce stand at a metro station in Atlanta. Throwing away food is throwing away money. And with most wasted food winding up in landfills, it’s not great for the environment, either. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

This year, resolve to reduce food waste in your home with a few simple steps.

Get to know what’s in your fridge to avoid buying foods you already have and so you know which of those foods you need to eat soon.

Store items so they stay fresh and can be identified later.

And don’t be afraid to use up foods that are past their prime by cooking wilted vegetables or re-purposing stale bread.