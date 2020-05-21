1  of  74
Patient in physical therapy urges other to get therapy if needed

Health and Medical

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A patient is sharing his story in hopes of urging other to be their own advocate, and get the therapy they need.

26-year-old Steven Raetz tore his rotator cuff and bicep and he had surgery back in March. He’s been going to physical therapy at Unity throughout the pandemic.

“My suggestion is if you’re out there and you want to get help, you need to get to therapy,” Raetz said. “Make the phone call. Ask what steps they are taking to minimize the traffic of people.”

Physical Therapist at Rochester Regional Health Emily Davidson said it’s important to be your own advocate and ask the right questions. She said not getting recovery when needed could set back the recovery process.

“If people are fearful to come in, it can really put back their recovery. Maybe they would only need about like six to eight weeks to recover fully — it could put them back three or four months.”

Unity Hospital gives patients the option of getting therapy in a private room if they don’t want to be in the main gym.

