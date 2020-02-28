Jordan Health Center hopes to have systems up by Monday following ransomware attack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jordan Health says they hope to have their computer system back up again by Monday.

This comes after a potential ransomware attack caused the company to shut down its servers yesterday.

The health organization says none of the patients’ data has been compromised so far. The cause of the ‘suspicious activity’ is still unknown.

Until their computer systems are back up and running, they’re asking patients who come in to bring a photo ID, insurance card and medications. This is because the center is currently operating manually and relying on paper records as opposed to standard electronic medical records.

They don’t have access to medication lists, so it’s helpful to them when the patients bring in their own medications.