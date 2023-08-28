ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Western New York MG Car Club invited me to their Sports Car and Auto Festival Sunday in Rush.

This was a terrific celebration of the MG — the car company — based in the United Kingdom — is 100 years old this year. There are lots of passionate MG folks out there.

They had something like 250 cars at this event, the 50th year they have staged a car show.

This is considered one of the best MG clubs in America. It’s always fun to attend the car shows of the region. The car owners take such good care of their prized possessions. One after another kept showing up there Sunday morning, a wonderful display of these sports cars.