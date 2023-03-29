ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — About ten days ago, John Kucko showed you the slow emergence of the winter aconite on the grounds of the George Eastman Museum.
It was mostly snow covered at the time. But for the last 24 hours the aconite have been spectacular, especially with the sun out. Take a look!
