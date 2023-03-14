ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko took his camera to Shortsville before dawn, to catch a look at the footbridge of a “terrific little park there.”
The bridge at Budd Park is decked out in green and lit up for St. Paddy’s Day. Take a look!
by: John Kucko
