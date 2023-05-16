ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko took his camera for a walk around Oak Hill Country Club, where he reflected on its humble beginnings as a small nine-hole course with a farmhouse as a clubhouse.
May 18 2023 08:00 am
by: James Battaglia, John Kucko
Posted:
Updated:
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko took his camera for a walk around Oak Hill Country Club, where he reflected on its humble beginnings as a small nine-hole course with a farmhouse as a clubhouse.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now