RochesterFirst
Please enter a search term.
by: John Kucko
Posted: Apr 18, 2023 / 06:00 PM EDT
Updated: Apr 18, 2023 / 06:00 PM EDT
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko took a walk around Highland Park to capture the sights and sounds of spring before the lilacs start blooming.
Mother’s Day is a great occasion to buy your mom flowers. Check out the best flowers you can buy to make her day special.
The best way to be rid of these pests is to prevent them from entering your home. When you do spot them inside, you can use simple tools to get rid of them.
Here’s what you need to know about the National Recording Registry and this year’s inductees, along with the best products to enjoy the preserved tunes.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now