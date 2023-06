ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the most unusual places to see in the summer, or any other time of year, is Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.

Located about five miles from the Bills stadium, this stunning cascade has a flame in the middle of it — fueled by natural gas seeping through the Rhinestreet Shale there. Been that way for ages.

This time of year, you have to catch it after a solid rain, usually the next day or two days later.