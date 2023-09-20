ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Early morning crisp along the Genesee River at Letchworth State Park to begin the day. It is Letchworth — that is the main attraction around this region to see the colors of fall.

And I am happy to report, those colors are fast emerging.. And not just in the name of a hot air balloon that was dancing between the gorge walls along the river.

These cold overnights, followed by all day sun is beginning to bring out some color there.

I estimate Letchworth will be spectacular in about two weeks. I’d say October 5 through October 12 or 15 will be terrific.

The south end of the park always turns a little bit earlier than the North end. I know, the best is yet to come, and it will be fantastic.

Bring on Fall!