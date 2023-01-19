ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the spirit of Throwback Thursday, let’s go back to one year ago this week at Turning Point Park.

Look at how the river looked last January — a layer of ice on it as the Canadian cement freighter, the McKeil Spirit, was looking to leave Rochester and head back north out to Lake Ontario.

As it maneuvered its way north, it performed what I like to call the ultimate K-turn in the river. See how it cut through through that thin ice like a knife through hot butter. It was quite the spectacle a year ago, and was their final trip top Rochester until the ice melted later that spring.

The ship is currently in Toronto.