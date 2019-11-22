Winds howl, waves crash along Lake Ontario

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — Gale warnings along Lake Ontario had me on the move Friday morning to a couple of hotspots.

The scene at Sodus Point was impressive. I was at the old 1870s lighthouse looking east at the outer light at the end of ht pier and white caps were every while the wind was whipping from the west.

This was the third “wind advisory or gale: event we have had this fall, and this is the kind of thing that escalates the erosion.

Sodus Point wasn’t my only stop.

I went to Webster to check things out at the pier there too.

Serious force along the shoreline, and a blustery day for sure. The gales of November were very prevalent.