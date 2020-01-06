Wild wind creates white-capped waves along Lake Ontario

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WROC) — Yet another wild wind event along Lake Ontario Monday, which makes six such occasions since October, and the further east your went, the stronger the wind became.

I took the drive down 104 to Oswego to see the wind in action. Gusts hit 40 miles per hour at times. The wind was coming from the west which allowed a massive surge on the breakwall at the historic 1934 lighthouse there.

There were lake shore flood warnings on the east side of Lake Ontario, and a lake effect snow warning has been issued for the eastern edge of the lake in Oswego County; the Tug Hill area.

You could see the snow bands way over the water, well north of the lighthouse.

It was about three miles away from where I was shooting, an impressive morning to start the work week.