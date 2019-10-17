Wild wind along Lake Ontario’s shoreline

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — A pre-cursor of things to come Thursday on Lake Ontario.

It’s been awhile since I’ve been to Sodus Point to capture the wild waves, but it was a full force of fall fury up there along the shoreline.

The wind from the northwest sustained at 28 miles per hour, gusts that I estimated to be about 40 miles per hour.

The outer light took a beating all day long.

I wanted to see a little more so I went further east to Oswego to see the 1934 light house.

Comparable wind there, and a little different angle to the breakwall.

A wild day nonetheless on the Lake Ontario shoreline, but let’s hope the wind didn’t claim too much of autumn color from us.