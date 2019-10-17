Wild wind along Lake Ontario’s shoreline

Kucko's Camera

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — A pre-cursor of things to come Thursday on Lake Ontario.

It’s been awhile since I’ve been to Sodus Point to capture the wild waves, but it was a full force of fall fury up there along the shoreline.

The wind from the northwest sustained at 28 miles per hour, gusts that I estimated to be about 40 miles per hour.

The outer light took a beating all day long.

I wanted to see a little more so I went further east to Oswego to see the 1934 light house.

Comparable wind there, and a little different angle to the breakwall.

A wild day nonetheless on the Lake Ontario shoreline, but let’s hope the wind didn’t claim too much of autumn color from us.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss