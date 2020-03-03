Why some houses on Lake Erie froze over and others nearby did not

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — I have received hundreds of questions regarding Saturday’s ice house video, and why some houses have ice along Lake Erie, while the neighboring properties do not.

Some houses were frozen over, while others nearby were seemingly unaffected.

It has everything to do with wind angle and barriers, or lake thereof.

Loads of large boulders in place, between some of the houses and the lake, slow down any momentum the waves would have.

Ice For Some, Not Others: Here’s why—boulders do the trick as far as slowing momentum of waves/wave spray. It’s costly, but seems to help. Those that didn’t have enough on Lake Erie, took on major ice. @News_8 @spann @JimCantore @CharlesPeekWX @StormHour @wxbywilliams pic.twitter.com/BVWOCVIXAf — John Kucko (@john_kucko) March 1, 2020

Some houses don’t have those large boulders, but do have serious icing issues.

This has a lot to do with what’s going on with how these ice houses form.