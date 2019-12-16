Weekend snow was very different depending on your elevation

CANADICE, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a busy weekend for my camera and I that had me on the move searching for Saturday’s snow.

While we didn’t get much in Rochester and its nearby towns, but if you headed south to higher elevations, there was quite a bit of snow to be found.

I had to go up in elevation about 1,200 feet to Canadice where it was a winter wonderland with about five inches of snow at the beautiful 1860s red barn.

Later in the day, with a gale warning in effect, I headed up to Lake Ontario to make a customary stop at Sodus Point where the wind was howling.

It was on the lake that I captured this winter surfer catching an impressive wave.

Aurelian Boucher-Pillon is a Rochester guy, an adrenaline junkie, who loves surfing.

The wind chill was 15 degrees and there he was in the water amidst 12-15 foot high waves.

Quite a sight to see and a rush of adrenaline for this adventurer.