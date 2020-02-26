‘USA Field’ is winter proof

BLUFF POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — I returned to my favorite farm field over the weekend; the “USA Field” in Yates County, just south of Penn Yan.

This farm overlooks Keuka Lake, near Bluff Point. This field emerged in the days after 9/11 when the farmers created a patriotic tribute.

It is a stunning field, and it’s still farmed to this day.

A new farmer now owns the property and he tells me they will keep this tradition going for years to come, as long as they own the farm.

The letters or so big that anyone flying into Rochester from New York City or Philadelphia can usually see this from the skies.

A terrific American tribute that is beautiful in all four seasons.