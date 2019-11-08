Two seasons in one: Frosty foliage at Ellison Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the wind chill at 24 degrees, it was a perfect morning to capture my annual “two seasons in one” offering.

I went over to Ellison Park where you can see some of the last autumn color, with some nice foliage hanging on amidst the early stages of winter and a lightly falling snow.

A dusting on the ground made for some sensational scenery around Irondequoit Creek there.

Ellison is a terrific park year-round, but especially when fall begins to give way to winter like Friday morning. The leaves tend to hang on longer there than other spots in our region.

I go here every year around this time as we begin our segue way into winter’s wrath.