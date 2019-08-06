Tuesday’s T-storms offer breathtaking views

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The best seat to see the early afternoon storms roll through Tuesday was along the shores of Lake Ontario.

From 12:30 p.m. until 1 :30 p.m. it was simply breathtaking.

There was sun, and storms, and then more sun, and then more storms.

Keeping the camera dry proved to be a challenge, but well worth the effort.

Temperatures along the lake shore got considerably cooler as the storms rolled through, and believe it or not, there was a handful of boats out in the water as the system made landfall.

Not only was is some spectacular sights, but the wet weather was welcomed for dry lawns and gardens throughout the region after a stretch of dry conditions.