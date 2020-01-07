Transformation Tuesday at Taughannock Falls

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — Transformation Tuesday is a chance to celebrate the change in seasons, and to to this, we got to Taughannock Falls in Trumansburg, New York.

The wonderment of winter on full display after a heavy snowstorm in Central New York.

However, the snow and cold eventually gives way to spring, and the green on the leaves emerges. To the heat of summer, sometimes a dry summer like it was here when there was barely a trickle of rain.

To the fabulous foliage of fall.

We love our change of seasons in Western New York.