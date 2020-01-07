Transformation Tuesday at Taughannock Falls

Kucko's Camera

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — Transformation Tuesday is a chance to celebrate the change in seasons, and to to this, we got to Taughannock Falls in Trumansburg, New York.

The wonderment of winter on full display after a heavy snowstorm in Central New York.

However, the snow and cold eventually gives way to spring, and the green on the leaves emerges. To the heat of summer, sometimes a dry summer like it was here when there was barely a trickle of rain.

To the fabulous foliage of fall.

We love our change of seasons in Western New York.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss