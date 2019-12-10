Transformation Tuesday at Taughannock Falls in Trumansburg

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — Some transformation Tuesday fun with my camera, and for that, we revisit the beautiful Taughannock Falls in Trumansburg, New York.

First I take you back to October, with the splendor of the fall season and the rich autumn color of the Finger Lakes Region.

And from that, we go to this …

A week ago today, a winter wonderland with a foot of snow and equally as beautiful.

It’s this change of seasons that makes our corner of the world so spectacular. From the color rush of fall, to the bone-chilling cold of winter, and of course, with some fresh snow resting effortlessly on the branches of the pines.

