CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — Transformation Tuesday brings us to Letchworth State Park, the perfect place to savor the last days of summer with some sun-splashed splendor.

These days are flying by now and it won’t be long until we experience the magic of autumn, the breathtaking color that comes with it, and the morning fog meandering along the Genesee River.

We are in the transition period between seasons, a great opportunity to enjoy the sights of both.

Before you know it, winter will be upon us.