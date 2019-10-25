Tranquil day for foliage chasing to end the work week

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the wind from the last two days, there is still a serious amount of color on the trees out there.
Parts of Wayne County are downright outrageous at the moment.
Without the wind Friday, it was a cool and calm morning on the Erie Canal in Newark. So tranquil compared to the last two days, and with some really nice foliage too.
It was also fall on the farm, you know how I love barn shots, and I found a beauty in Arcadia, just north of Newark, but you know I love trains even more than barns.
All aboard the autumn express! The Ontario Midland Freight train, with leaves on the trees and on the grounds, as the #3 locomotive, honoring the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. chugs along.