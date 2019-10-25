Tranquil day for foliage chasing to end the work week

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the wind from the last two days, there is still a serious amount of color on the trees out there.

Parts of Wayne County are downright outrageous at the moment.

Without the wind Friday, it was a cool and calm morning on the Erie Canal in Newark. So tranquil compared to the last two days, and with some really nice foliage too.

Autumn Calm: Cool and calm along the Erie Canal in Newark. (Photo by John Kucko)

It was also fall on the farm, you know how I love barn shots, and I found a beauty in Arcadia, just north of Newark, but you know I love trains even more than barns.

All aboard the autumn express! The Ontario Midland Freight train, with leaves on the trees and on the grounds, as the #3 locomotive, honoring the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. chugs along.

