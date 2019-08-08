Thrilling thunderstorm Thursday, shots along Lake Ontario

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second time in three days, some wild afternoon weather activity swept through our area, and some of the best storm chasing spots were found on the shores of Lake Ontario.

Sunrise at Sodus Point was a sensational way to start the day, and that sunshine lasted until about 12 p.m.

That’s when ominous clouds began rolling in, folloed by rumbles of thunder and several bolts of lightning as the storm moved west to east.

The clouds packed a punch as it was absolutely pouring outside and the wind pick up as well. All in all, a fun day along Lake Ontario Thursday.