Then and now: Winter 2015’s frozen February wrath revisited

CASTILE, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s transformation Tuesday, and what a difference this winter has been compared to exactly five years ago this week.

Look at the difference in these photos. Same subject at Letchworth State Park but taken five years apart:

February 2015 was the coldest February ever in Western New York, and the falls at Letchworth were about 95% frozen over.

Same situation with the ice volcano. Monday it stood about four and a half, maybe five feet tall. In 2015 it reached for the sky, towering over visitors as it became a national and international sensation.

Many records were smashed in February of 2015 and we have not seen that stretch of cold this season at all. Back then, the average temperature for the month was just 11 degrees.