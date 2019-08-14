Then and now: Montour Falls raging 1 year ago

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — Exactly one year ago, an early morning trip on Route 14 along Seneca Lake to Montour Falls proved to be a display of otherworldly force.

Several inches of rain, in a matter of hours, caused a torrent on the waterfalls there. Take a look at how the Shequaga Falls looked that day compared to how they normally look in mid August.

One year ago some sports had more than half of foot of rain in 24 hours or less. It made keep the camera try a difficult task, but there were no such issues at that spot Wednesday.

Our Facebook live reached 16 million views from that spot last year. Today? Much like the falls, barely a trickle.