Then and now: Mild start to winter has Letchworth looking much different

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There has been some wild weather in the last week and a half.

From windchill at 15 below to temperatures in the 50s, and no snow in sight.

Quite different from exactly two years ago Monday at Letchworth State Park when the “ice volcano” was on the rise. Fast forward from that scenery to today, and there’s no ice volcano at all — not yet anyways.

The waterfalls had a lot of ice on them back then and the iconic Middle Falls were halfway frozen over entirely. Today? Just a raging Genesee River, amplified from all the rain we’ve had in the last 24 hours.

We had plenty of winter in November and early December when it was still fall, but now that it’s actually winter, we’re left waiting.