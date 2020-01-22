Then and now: Lake Ontario sunrise in winter vs. summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a tale of two seasons as I checked out Wednesday morning’s sunrise along Lake Ontario and compared it to what I saw at the same location last year.

Regardless of the season, it’s beach life with the sun just barely peaking out of the clouds, and beaches are beautiful, even in the bone-chilling cold and decorated with snow and ice.

Five months ago, from the same exact perspective, no snow of course, just sand and lots of it.

Two vastly difference seasons, both sensational in their own right, but I have to admit, there’s something about that ice on the shoreline that keeps calling me back.

The wonderment of Mother nature.