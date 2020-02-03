Then and now: How local piers look compared to last year’s bitter cold

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One year ago we were talking polar vortex and the landscape around the area was much different than what it is right now.

It’s truly a tale of two seasons. Look at the difference from exactly one year ago along Lake Ontario are Webster Park’s Pier, compared to Monday.

Last year it was like a scene in Narnia. This year, barely any ice at all. A night and day difference from the bone-chilling cold of a year ago.

Same situation at Sodus Point. Last year at this time the pier was encased in ice as we say a number of days with wind chill well below zero.

One year later and the pier is inviting enough for a nice stroll for local families

What a difference a year makes.