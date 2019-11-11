The first polar express shot of the season

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — I was on the move today for one singular purpose with my camera: To capture my first polar express shot of the season; the first of what will be many.

To complete my task I went down to the old Scottsville Train Depot — I had to get permission to be there as it’s private property now. It’s a beautiful place, and one can only imagine what it was like back in the day.

After about an hourlong wait came the Genesee and Wyoming Southbound, on its way to American Rock Salt with empty salt cars. They’ll come back with road salt from Mount Morris, which then gets sent all over the northeast.

This railroad dates back to 1899, where it served the salt mine in Retsof. It’s now a global short line railroad with tracks in Cabada, Mexico, the UK, Poland, Germany, and more — and it all began here in Western New York.