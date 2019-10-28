The best spot in Rochester for fall foliage right now is …

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite all the wind we have had over the last few days, there is some really good autumn color out there.

In my view, the very best fall color in the region is along Maplewood Park in Rochester — specifically north of the Driving Park bridge on the west side of the gorge.

The trees are absolutely stunning right now, as expected as this year gets hot with color every year in late October.

That side of the river faces the morning sun when it’s nice and cold out and the leaves erupt with vibrancy.

The park is fabulous right now — and the roses in the rose garden are still out too. A terrific place to visit this week before the weather turns.