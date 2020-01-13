Temperatures vary wildly in 72-hour stretch

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) —A plain old silly last few days in the region as far as the weather goes.

A look back to Thursday morning at the Webster Park pier, surrounded by ice an an 18-degree morning.

Two days later on Saturday at the same spot, the ice was gone and the temperature was 66 degrees. Some fellas were even fishing on that pier that day.

And from there, back to cold on Sunday. I went up to Lake Ontario, near Sodus Point, to capture the cold returning with a vengeance.

A fascinating variation in temperature over just a few days’ time.