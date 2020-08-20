Taughannock Falls desperate for water

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — The tallest, single-drop waterfall east of the Rockies is desperate for water.

Check out the current situation at Taughannock Falls:

I’ve only seen it like this once before and that was the drought year of 2016. Barely a trickle cascading down on this majestic 215 foot tall waterfall.

The conditions do offer a nice view of the rock formations behind what would be the waterfall.

There were some spots along Taughannock Creek that did have some heavy water flowing through.

Taughannock Falls in Trumansburg is fantastic no matter what season. One good, all-day soaking rain and this changes completely!