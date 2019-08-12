Taughannock Falls: 215 feet of natural beauty

Kucko's Camera

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — If you have time, a quick drive to Trumansburg and the beautiful Taughannock Falls is well worth the trip — any time of year.

Although the falls weren’t as raging as spring time, at 215 feet tall, the falls are breathtakingly beautiful.

Something unusual was found there recently; rock stacks, dozens of them, along Taughannock Creek. They’re known as cairns, and they’re use dates back to ancient times when they served as navigational sources on trails.

These installations at the state park were created for recreational purposes, and many purists would prefer the ecosystem to be left along, but interesting nonetheless.

The Rock Stacks of Taughannock (update): Received quite a reaction to last evening’s post here on dozens of “rock…

Posted by John Kucko Digital on Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss