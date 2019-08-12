Taughannock Falls: 215 feet of natural beauty

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — If you have time, a quick drive to Trumansburg and the beautiful Taughannock Falls is well worth the trip — any time of year.

Although the falls weren’t as raging as spring time, at 215 feet tall, the falls are breathtakingly beautiful.

Savoring Summer: Lack of rain in Finger Lakes Region evident at Taughannock Falls in Trumansburg, NY today. With precipitation on the way, this 215 foot waterfall should look much different in 48 hours. @News_8 @spann @JimCantore @StormHour @wnywxguy @wxbywilliams @JimTeskeNC9 pic.twitter.com/L6tGGCYai1 — John Kucko (@john_kucko) August 6, 2019

Something unusual was found there recently; rock stacks, dozens of them, along Taughannock Creek. They’re known as cairns, and they’re use dates back to ancient times when they served as navigational sources on trails.

These installations at the state park were created for recreational purposes, and many purists would prefer the ecosystem to be left along, but interesting nonetheless.