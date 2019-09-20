Summer’s last stand at Ontario Beach Park

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WROC) — Quite a sight at Ontario Beach Park at in Charlotte Thursday morning.

It was 10:45 a.m. and not a soul was on the beach — not one!

The sand was beautifully groomed, and even the boardwalk was empty at the time.

It was summer’s last stand, a perfect weather day, and nobody was there to enjoy it.

On the horizon though, the early traces of autumn color are very impressive there. If you want to see some nice fall color, check out Ontario Beach Park this weekend.

Although, given the projected forecast, it won’t be empty as people enjoying this beach weather in late September before summer officially sets.